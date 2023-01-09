Doves Holdings and the State covered the entire burial of the former Black Rhinos Queens striker.<ref name="Soccer24"> Virjo Mufaro, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2023/01/07/doves-to-assist-rufaro-machingura-burial/ Doves to assist Rufaro Machingura burial], Published: 07 January 2023, Retrieved: 09 January 2023</ref>

Machingura's brother-in-law Kimmy Mukangairwa said that she had been complaining of side pains and was unwell for some time.

According to the post-mortem report, she had developed an internal abscess in the stomach.

She gave birth to a baby boy, four months before her death. Her sister, Rebecca took care of the baby from birth, as she battled to recover from drug addiction.

Speaking in an interview with a local daily publication in 2022, Machingura admitted that she was caught up in drug and substance abuse.

Machingura bought a residential stand in Retreat Park, Waterfalls, Harare and built a home using money received from the late President Robert Mugabe for winning the COSAFA.

Machingura joined Aces Youth Soccer Academy at a young age and played alongside Elizabeth Chaparangana and Sheila Makoto who later both also played for the Mighty Warriors.

'''Rufaro "Mafidi" Machingura''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who played for the national team, popularly known as the [[Mighty Warriors]], as well as [[Black Rhinos Queens Football Club]].<ref name="Pindula"> Staff Reporter , [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/05/former-mighty-warriors-striker-rufaro-machingura-dies/ Former Mighty Warriors Striker Rufaro Machingura Dies], Published: 05 January 2023, Retrieved: 09 January 2023</ref>

Personal Details

Machingura died at the age of 30 and had a four-month baby boy called Kuku. She had a sister called Rebecca Mukangairwa who is married to Kimmy Mukangairwa.[2]

Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Machingura joined Aces Youth Soccer Academy at a young age and played alongside Elizabeth Chaparangana and Sheila Makoto who later both also played for the Mighty Warriors.

Aces Youth Soccer Academy director and Sports Commission board member Nigel Munyati said:

I started working with Rufaro in 2008 when we went to the Zone Six Games in South Africa and we won a gold medal. In 2010, we went with her to Swaziland (Zone Six Games), and again won a gold medal and was promoted to the senior team. She was a disciplined young girl back then but when she started playing for the senior team, she changed and began having discipline issues. As a coach, I am saddened that we are burying young players who could still be in their prime. These players are talented but are being misled by non-sporting friends to engage in bad practices.

Machingura scored the winning goal when the Mighty Warriors beat South Africa in the 2011 COSAFA Championship final.

The captain of the Mighty Warriors squad was Talent Mandaza and the team included the likes of Marjory Nyaumwe, Chido Dzingirai, Rudo Neshamba, Tafadzwa Tsunguro, Samukeliswe Zulu, Eunice Chibanda, Rutendo Makore, Sheila Makoto, Elizabeth Chaparangana and Mavis Chirandu.

Machingura was given her first junior national team cap by Young Mighty Warriors coaches Langton Giwa and Anne Konje.

Events

Machingura bought a residential stand in Retreat Park, Waterfalls, Harare and built a home using money received from the late President Robert Mugabe for winning the COSAFA.

Drug Addiction

Speaking in an interview with a local daily publication in 2022, Machingura admitted that she was caught up in drug and substance abuse.

She gave birth to a baby boy, four months before her death. Her sister, Rebecca took care of the baby from birth, as she battled to recover from drug addiction.

Death

Machingura died on 5 January 2023 at her home in Retreat, Waterfalls, Harare after a long illness.

According to the post-mortem report, she had developed an internal abscess in the stomach.

Machingura's brother-in-law Kimmy Mukangairwa said that she had been complaining of side pains and was unwell for some time.

Doves Holdings and the State covered the entire burial of the former Black Rhinos Queens striker.[3]