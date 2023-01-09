|description= Rufaro Machingura was a Zimbabwe footballer. She played for the Mighty Warriors and Black Rhinos Queens.

|description= Rufaro Machingura was a Zimbabwe footballer. She played for the Mighty Warriors and Black Rhinos Queens.

Doves Holdings and the State covered the entire burial of the former Black Rhinos Queens striker.<ref name="Soccer24"> Virjo Mufaro, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2023/01/07/doves-to-assist-rufaro-machingura-burial/ Doves to assist Rufaro Machingura burial], Published: 07 January 2023, Retrieved: 09 January 2023</ref>

Doves Holdings and the State covered the entire burial of the former Black Rhinos Queens striker.<ref name="Soccer24"> Virjo Mufaro, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2023/01/07/doves-to-assist-rufaro-machingura-burial/ Doves to assist Rufaro Machingura burial], Published: 07 January 2023, Retrieved: 09 January 2023</ref>

She was buried at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza on 08 January 2023.

Machingura's brother-in-law Kimmy Mukangairwa said that she had been complaining of side pains and was unwell for some time.

Machingura's brother-in-law Kimmy Mukangairwa said that she had been complaining of side pains and was unwell for some time.

'''Rufaro "Mafidi" Machingura''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who played for the national team, popularly known as the [[Mighty Warriors]], as well as [[Black Rhinos Queens Football Club]].<ref name="Pindula"> Staff Reporter, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/05/former-mighty-warriors-striker-rufaro-machingura-dies/ Former Mighty Warriors Striker Rufaro Machingura Dies], Published: 05 January 2023, Retrieved: 09 January 2023</ref>

'''Rufaro "Mafidi" Machingura''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who played for the national team, popularly known as the [[Mighty Warriors]], as well as [[Black Rhinos Queens Football Club]].<ref name="Pindula"> Staff Reporter, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/05/former-mighty-warriors-striker-rufaro-machingura-dies/ Former Mighty Warriors Striker Rufaro Machingura Dies], Published: 05 January 2023, Retrieved: 09 January 2023</ref>

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| weight = <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| known_for = Scoring winning goal for the Mighty Warriors in the 2011 COSAFA Championship final.

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Rufaro Machingura <!-- only use if different from name above -->

<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Rufaro Machingura <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->



Rufaro "Mafidi" Machingura was a Zimbabwean footballer who played for the national team, popularly known as the Mighty Warriors, as well as Black Rhinos Queens Football Club.[1]

Personal Details

Machingura died at the age of 30 and had a four-month baby boy called Kuku. She had a sister called Rebecca Mukangairwa who is married to Kimmy Mukangairwa.[2]

Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Machingura joined Aces Youth Soccer Academy at a young age and played alongside Elizabeth Chaparangana and Sheila Makoto who later both also played for the Mighty Warriors.

Aces Youth Soccer Academy director and Sports Commission board member Nigel Munyati said:

I started working with Rufaro in 2008 when we went to the Zone Six Games in South Africa and we won a gold medal. In 2010, we went with her to Swaziland (Zone Six Games), and again won a gold medal and was promoted to the senior team. She was a disciplined young girl back then but when she started playing for the senior team, she changed and began having discipline issues. As a coach, I am saddened that we are burying young players who could still be in their prime. These players are talented but are being misled by non-sporting friends to engage in bad practices.

Machingura scored the winning goal when the Mighty Warriors beat South Africa in the 2011 COSAFA Championship final.

The captain of the Mighty Warriors squad was Talent Mandaza and the team included the likes of Marjory Nyaumwe, Chido Dzingirai, Rudo Neshamba, Tafadzwa Tsunguro, Samukeliswe Zulu, Eunice Chibanda, Rutendo Makore, Sheila Makoto, Elizabeth Chaparangana and Mavis Chirandu.

Machingura was given her first junior national team cap by Young Mighty Warriors coaches Langton Giwa and Anne Konje.

Events

Machingura bought a residential stand in Retreat Park, Waterfalls, Harare and built a home using money received from the late President Robert Mugabe for winning the COSAFA.

Drug Addiction

Speaking in an interview with a local daily publication in 2022, Machingura admitted that she was caught up in drug and substance abuse.

She gave birth to a baby boy, four months before her death. Her sister, Rebecca took care of the baby from birth, as she battled to recover from drug addiction.

Death

Machingura died on 5 January 2023 at her home in Retreat, Waterfalls, Harare after a long illness.

According to the post-mortem report, she had developed an internal abscess in the stomach.

Machingura's brother-in-law Kimmy Mukangairwa said that she had been complaining of side pains and was unwell for some time.

She was buried at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza on 08 January 2023.

Doves Holdings and the State covered the entire burial of the former Black Rhinos Queens striker.[3]