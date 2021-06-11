Difference between revisions of "Rufaro Secondary School"

'''Rufaro High School''' started in '''1987'''. It is on Bucks Farm which belongs to the [[ Apostolic Faith Mission ]] .

Rufaro Secondary School is 5km north of Chatsworth, Gutu District, Masvingo Province. It is an Apostolic Faith Mission boarding school.

Location

Address: Chatsworth

Telephone: 0308526, 0308577.

Cell:

Email:

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Rufaro-high-school-107467186007438/, created 6 May 2011



History

Rufaro High School started in 1987. It is on Bucks Farm which belongs to the Apostolic Faith Mission.

School Grounds

Rufaro High School has managed to bring electricity to the school and piped water from a borehole. It has to built classroom blocks and staff houses though these are still inadequate.

Students / Teachers / Courses

Rufaro High School started with a curriculum based towards practical sills intended for self-reliance even well after having left school. The practical subjects offered were:

Building Studies

Fashion and Fabrics

Agriculture and Computer Studies.

Subjects offered at ‘A‘ level are:

History

Geography

Literature

Mathematics

Divinity

Shona

Economics

Management Of Business

Accounts

Biology

Textiles

Designing

Food Science.

At ‘O’ level the school offers:

Religious Studies

Shona

Maths

Biology

Physical Science

Accounts

Literature

History

Geography

English

Integrated Science.

The school has also registered with HEXCO for National foundation Certificates in Computer Studies and Garment Construction with first exams written in November 2007. The school was registered as a boarding school in September 2004 and as a High School in January 2005.

