Difference between revisions of "Rufaro Secondary School"

Rufaro Secondary School is 5km north of Chatsworth, Gutu District, Masvingo Province. It is an Apostolic Faith Mission boarding school.
Location
Address: Chatsworth
Telephone: 0308526, 0308577.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Rufaro-high-school-107467186007438/, created 6 May 2011
History
Rufaro High School started in 1987. It is on Bucks Farm which belongs to the Apostolic Faith Mission.
School Grounds
Rufaro High School has managed to bring electricity to the school and piped water from a borehole. It has to built classroom blocks and staff houses though these are still inadequate.
Students / Teachers / Courses
Rufaro High School started with a curriculum based towards practical sills intended for self-reliance even well after having left school. The practical subjects offered were:
- Building Studies
- Fashion and Fabrics
- Agriculture and Computer Studies.
Subjects offered at ‘A‘ level are:
- History
- Geography
- Literature
- Mathematics
- Divinity
- Shona
- Economics
- Management Of Business
- Accounts
- Biology
- Textiles
- Designing
- Food Science.
At ‘O’ level the school offers:
- Religious Studies
- Shona
- Maths
- Biology
- Physical Science
- Accounts
- Literature
- History
- Geography
- English
- Integrated Science.
The school has also registered with HEXCO for National foundation Certificates in Computer Studies and Garment Construction with first exams written in November 2007. The school was registered as a boarding school in September 2004 and as a High School in January 2005.
