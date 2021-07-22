Difference between revisions of "Rukweza Secondary School"
[[Manicaland Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Revision as of 13:56, 22 July 2021
Rukweza Secondary School is in Nyazura, [Makoni]] District Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Rukweza Village, Dorowa Rd, PO Box 96, Nyazura.
Telephone: 025 835 606, 025 83577, 025 83576.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Other information
Further Reading
