Latest revision as of 14:02, 22 July 2021
Rukweza Secondary School is in Nyazura, Makoni District Manicaland Province.
Location
Address: Rukweza Village, Dorowa Rd, PO Box 96, Nyazura.
Telephone: 025 835 606, 025 83577, 025 83576.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
