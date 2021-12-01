As of November 2021, Rumbie Praise had worked with notable celebrities in the United States such as Celebrity Stylist J Bolin, Playboy model Chastity Simone, multi-Grammy award-winner Le'Andria Johnson, rapper Young Dolph, Strong Fitness Magazine, Women of More Magazine and Nicci Robinson, among others.<ref>[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/08/zims-make-up-artist-rumbie-makes-waves-in-us/ Zim’s make-up artist Rumbie makes waves in US], ''NewsDay'', Published: August 28, 2021, Retrieved: November 30, 2021</ref><ref name="SDF">[https://shoutoutdfw.com/meet-rumbie-praise-celebrity-makeup-artist/ Meet Rumbie Praise: Celebrity Makeup Artist], ''ShoutOut DFW'', Published: November 19, 2020, Retrieved: November 30, 2021</ref>

Rumbidzai Praise Magoga also known as Rumbie Praise is a Zimbabwean born professional/celebrity make-up artist, singer and model based in Dallas, USA.

Background

Rumbie Praise was born in Harare and raised by her parents Edwin and Locardia Magoga.

Age

She was born on 12 February 1999.

Education

Rumbie Prause went to Eaglesvale Prep School where she started singing all the way through Senior School.

Career

Music

She recorded her first song when she was 11 when her father took her to the studio where she did a cover of Demi Lovato's Our Time Is Here. Rumbie Praise has competed in the National Institute of Allied Arts Zimbabwe (NIAA) every year and also plays the marimba. She was part of a Gospel group called CLOSER which is based in Dallas Texas. As part of the group, Rumbie Praise featured on a song called Shoko Renyu. She is no longer in the group having left to pursue her solo career.

Make-Up

Rumbie Praise professionally took up make-up artistry in 2019. Her breakthrough into the mainstream came when her work was discovered by multi-award winning and Grammy-nominated singer Jekalyn Carr who asked her to join her glam team. This further opened doors for her and she became Carr's official make-up artist.

As of November 2021, Rumbie Praise had worked with notable celebrities in the United States such as Celebrity Stylist J Bolin, Playboy model Chastity Simone, multi-Grammy award-winner Le'Andria Johnson, rapper Young Dolph, Strong Fitness Magazine, Women of More Magazine and Nicci Robinson, among others.[1][2]

Pictures

