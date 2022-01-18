Rumbidzai attended her education at [[Eaglesvale Primary School|Eaglesvale Primary]] and [[Eaglesvale Senior School]]. She is currently pursuing a journalism qualification with [http://ccosajournalismschool.blogspot.com/ CCOSA Journalism School].

Rumbidzai attended her education at [[Eaglesvale Primary School|Eaglesvale Primary]] and [[Eaglesvale High School|High School]]. She is currently pursuing a journalism qualification with [http://ccosajournalismschool.blogspot.com/ CCOSA Journalism School].

Rumbidzai Takawira (also known as News Bae) is a former news reader and anchor with ZBC. She became popular on Twitter, with Twimbos referring to her as News Bae.

Background

Rumbidzai Blessing Takawira was born on 11 January 1990 to Simba Takawira and Faresi Takawira in Harare.[1] She grew up wanting to be a lawyer and thought that certain disciplines were for males only.[2] She became popular on the Twitter social network, after local Zimbabweans started referring to her as News Bae after having watched her present on ZBC 8 O'Clock News - News Hour.[3]

Education

Rumbidzai attended her education at Eaglesvale Primary and Eaglesvale Senior School. She is currently pursuing a journalism qualification with CCOSA Journalism School.

Career

Rumbidzai started her career by making announcements for rugby games at the former COTTCO Rugby Festival (now Dairibord Zimbabwe Rugby Festival) between 2010 and 2012 and was then persuaded by her father to get into broadcasting.[2] She would then proceed to the national broadcaster, ZBC and audition proving to be successful and landing the job.[4]

After training, she would start out on radio, and a couple of months later would then fill in for someone on Good Morning Zimbabwe, a morning show.[4] As she improved, studying and reading to know more about presenting, she would land a regular slot on News Hour.

In 2018 Rumbidzai was appointed Anti-Poaching brand ambassador for WildAid and The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority along with Danai Gurira, Jah Prayzah and Selmor Mtukudzi.

In June 2020, she was appointed Judicial Service Commission Head of Communications, Corporate Affairs and Spokesperson. Rumbidzai Takawira is the Director of MedEsther Brands PR Consultancy, a public relations and corporate communications company.

In 2021, Takawira was an actress in a documentary about Rhino anti-poaching titled Behind the Horn directed by Nigel Lozane and written by Imire Wildlife Conservation.

In January 2022, she became the first to represent Africa at the International Fund for Animal Welfare.[5]

Videos

NafunaTV - Tonight With Zororo Ep. 2

Picture Gallery

Trivia

Rumbidzai enjoys playing drums, watching series and playing golf. [6]

Karate: She has a 5th kyu yellow senior belt [7]

She loathes shoes and heels and prefers jeans and tennis shoes [4]

She broke up with her boyfriend due to her rising popularity and his insecurity [4]

Her first day of TV was a mess as she would end the show before it was meant to [4]

She was named one of the 50 most influential young Zimbabweans in 2014.[8]











