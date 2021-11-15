Difference between revisions of "Runde River"

There are many, and large, irrigation schemes in the Runde catchment, including Kyle ([[Lake Mutirikwi]]) and [[Bangala]] Dams.

''Warunda'' is an expression describing a river running high bank. In Karanga, ''nde'' is full, hence ''runde''. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>The rives has a good catchment area, and is usually full all year.

The ''' Runde River ''' (formerly Lundi) rises at [[Gweru]] and flows South East until it joins the [[Save River]] in [[Gonarezhou National Park]], at the lowest point in Zimbabwe (250m).

Location

Principal tributaries are the Tokwe, Ngezi, Muturikwe and Chiredzi.

History

There are many, and large, irrigation schemes in the Runde catchment, including Kyle (Lake Mutirikwi) and Bangala Dams.

Other information

Further Reading

