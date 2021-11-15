Difference between revisions of "Runde River"
Latest revision as of 07:30, 15 November 2021
The Runde River (formerly Lundi) rises at Gweru and flows South East until it joins the Save River in Gonarezhou National Park, at the lowest point in Zimbabwe (250m).
Location
Principal tributaries are the Tokwe, Ngezi, Muturikwe and Chiredzi.
History
Warunda is an expression describing a river running high bank. In Karanga, nde is full, hence runde. [1]The rives has a good catchment area, and is usually full all year.
There are many, and large, irrigation schemes in the Runde catchment, including Kyle (Lake Mutirikwi) and Bangala Dams.
Other information
Further Reading
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019