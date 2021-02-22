Pindula

|description= Rungano Gwanzura is a Zimbabwean journalist and the Chief sub editor of the tabloid H-Metro.
 
Rungano Gwanzura is a Zimbabwean journalist and the Chief sub editor of the tabloid H-Metro.

Career

Suspension

On 18 February 2021, Gwanzura was suspended at tabloid H-Metro following the publication of a reader’s comment saying Zimdancehall superstar Soul Jah Love, should have lived and a top leader of Zanu PF died instead. The tweet read:

“Rest in Peace Sauro. Your music impacted us in so many ways. We have lost a Zimdancehall legend in you. Hapana zvitangaida, kutonga kwaMwari (there is nothing we can do, it’s the will of God). If only we had a say, tingadei tati kufe mumwe munhu weZanu PF arimu presidium (… we would have said someone in the Zanu PF presidium should die). Go well legend.”

References

  1. H-Metro suspends 2 sub-editors over ‘death to the presidium’ reader comment, ZimLive, Published: February 19, 2021, Retrieved: February 22, 2021
