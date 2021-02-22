|description= Rungano Gwanzura is a Zimbabwean journalist and the Chief sub editor of the tabloid H-Metro.

|description= Rungano Gwanzura is a Zimbabwean journalist and the Chief sub editor of the tabloid H-Metro.

Gwanzura worked as a Designer/Sub Editor for the African Union Commission. From September 2004 until August 2011 he was the Deputy Chief Sub Editor of [[The Herald]]. He is the owner of Tenruf Media Services (Private) Limited which he established in January 2003. In Septemebr 2011 he was appointed the Group Design Editor of [[Zimpapers]].<ref name="L"/>

Gwanzura has a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communication Studies from [[Zimbabwe Open University]]. He also holds a Diploma in Print Origination from [[Harare Polytechnic]].<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/rungano-gwanzura-2724ba20/?originalSubdomain=zw Rungani Gwanzura], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 22, 2021</ref>

[[File:Rungano Gwanzura.jpg|thumb|Rungano Gwanzura]] '''Rungano Gwanzura''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist and the Chief sub editor of the tabloid [[H-Metro]].

'''Rungano Gwanzura''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist and the Chief sub editor of the tabloid [[H-Metro]].

Rungano Gwanzura

Rungano Gwanzura is a Zimbabwean journalist and the Chief sub editor of the tabloid H-Metro.

Education

Gwanzura has a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communication Studies from Zimbabwe Open University. He also holds a Diploma in Print Origination from Harare Polytechnic.[1]

Career

Gwanzura worked as a Designer/Sub Editor for the African Union Commission. From September 2004 until August 2011 he was the Deputy Chief Sub Editor of The Herald. He is the owner of Tenruf Media Services (Private) Limited which he established in January 2003. In Septemebr 2011 he was appointed the Group Design Editor of Zimpapers.[1]

Suspension

On 18 February 2021, Gwanzura was suspended at tabloid H-Metro following the publication of a reader’s comment saying Zimdancehall superstar Soul Jah Love, should have lived and a top leader of Zanu PF died instead. The tweet read:

“Rest in Peace Sauro. Your music impacted us in so many ways. We have lost a Zimdancehall legend in you. Hapana zvitangaida, kutonga kwaMwari (there is nothing we can do, it’s the will of God). If only we had a say, tingadei tati kufe mumwe munhu weZanu PF arimu presidium (… we would have said someone in the Zanu PF presidium should die). Go well legend.”

[2]