==Career==
  
Latest revision as of 12:16, 15 March 2022

Rungano Matemachani also known as Boss Run G is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. She is one of the hosts of the Denny J Show on YouTube.

Career

Boss Run G used to present The Fixx on ZiFM Stereo.

