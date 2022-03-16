|description= Rungano Matemachani also known as Boss Run G is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. She is one of the hosts of the Denny J Show on YouTube.

Rungano Matemachani also known as Boss Run G is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. She is one of the hosts of the Denny J Show on YouTube.

Career

Boss Run G used to present The Fixx on ZiFM Stereo.