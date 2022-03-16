Pindula

|title= Rungano Matemachani (Boss Run G) -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Rungano Matemachani, Boss Run G, Boss Run G Denny J
|description= Rungano Matemachani also known as Boss Run G is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. She is one of the hosts of the Denny J Show on YouTube.
 
|image=  
 
Rungano Matemachani also known as Boss Run G is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. She is one of the hosts of the Denny J Show on YouTube.

Career

Boss Run G used to present The Fixx on ZiFM Stereo.

