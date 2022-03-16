Difference between revisions of "Rungano Matemachani"
|title= Rungano Matemachani (Boss Run G) -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title_mode=replace
|−
|+
|description= Rungano Matemachani also known as Boss Run G is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. She is one of the hosts of the Denny J Show on YouTube.
|image=
Latest revision as of 21:37, 16 March 2022
Rungano Matemachani also known as Boss Run G is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. She is one of the hosts of the Denny J Show on YouTube.
Career
Boss Run G used to present The Fixx on ZiFM Stereo.