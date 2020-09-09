Difference between revisions of "Runyararo Munetsi"

Runyararo Munetsi

Runyararo Munetsi is the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) research and advocacy programmes manager.[1] She has vast experience in human rights work. She is a board member for the Deaf Zimbabwe Trust.

Education

She holds a Masters in Public Administration from the University of Zimbabwe and Honours in Politics and Administration from the University of Zimbabwe from 2007 to 2009.

Career

Runyararo Munetsi worked as a Research Officer at the Mass Public Opinion Institute, where she focused on economics, elections, constitution development, and human rights. She also worked as a Teaching Assistant at the University of Zimbabwe from 2005 to 2007. She works for the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) as the Research and Advocacy Manager where conducting research on electoral issues and recommends strategies for advocating for free and fair election processes. She is passionate about transforming the lives of the Deaf in Zimbabwe. She brings her experience in research, advocacy to Deaf Zimbabwe Trust.[2]









References