Difference between revisions of "Rupare High School"

'''Rupare High School''' is in [[Nyika]], [[Masvingo Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
'''Address:''' [[Nyika]], Private Bag 9169 / P. Bag 557, Masvingo. <br/>
Rupare High School is in Nyika, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Nyika, Private Bag 9169 / P. Bag 557, Masvingo.
Telephone: 038 2255, 0338742.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Rupare-High-school-380336688750838/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.