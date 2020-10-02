Difference between revisions of "Ruphus Chigudu"

Brig-Gen Chigudu

Brigadier-General Ruphus Chigudu was a Zimbabwean military commander who held the position of Brigadier-General. He was declared a national hero when he died and is to be laid at the National Heroes Acre.[1]

Background

He was married to Vimbai and the couple had three children, two boys and a girl, Kudzai Matthew, Lenin Munashe and Chido Beauty.

Career

The late freedom fighter was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on April 1, 1981 and was given several responsibilities in the military including army inspections, research and development. He was promoted to the rank of Brig-Gen on 11 June 2020 this year. Brig-Gen Chigudu’s Chimurenga name was Cde Promise Chombo.

Brig-Gen Chigudu was awarded seven medals during his distinguished military career, including the Independence Medal, Liberation Medal, Service Medal, Long and Exemplary Service Medal, Mozambique Campaign Medal, Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal and the Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

Death

He died on 24 September 2020 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals at the age of 64.













References