Difference between revisions of "Ruphus Chigudu"

Brig-Gen Chigudu was awarded seven medals during his distinguished military career, including the Independence Medal, Liberation Medal, Service Medal, Long and Exemplary Service Medal, Mozambique Campaign Medal, Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal and the Commander of the [[Zimbabwe]] Order of Merit Award.

Upon completing O level, he moved to [[Bulawayo]] where he worked as a plant operator at Rhodox Private Limited in 1974. He later quit his job after being left disgruntled by his employer’s racist policies. In 1976, he left Bulawayo with a group of friends for Salisbury en-route to Mozambique to join the liberation struggle. In Mozambique, he was referred to Chimoio before being redirected to Doroi. He was later transferred to Chindunduma School where he was responsible for teaching young cadres. In February 1977, he was transferred to Tete where he underwent basic military training at Tembwe Base.

The late freedom fighter was attested into the [[Zimbabwe National Army]] on April 1, 1981 and was given several responsibilities in the military including army inspections, research and development. He was promoted to the rank of Brig-Gen on 11 June 2020 this year. Brig-Gen Chigudu’s Chimurenga name was Cde Promise Chombo. In 1972 he was arrested for demonstration against the Rhodesian government following death of a senior nationalist in detention at the hands of the colonisers. He joined the liberation struggle under [[ZANLA]] forces in 1975 in Mozambique.<ref name=" herald1 "> [https://www.herald.co.zw/all-set-for-national-hero-chigudus-burial/], ''Herald, Published: 5 October, 2020, Accessed: 5 October, 2020''</ref>

[[File:Brig-Gen Chigudu.jpg|thumb|Brig-Gen Chigudu]]Brigadier-General '''Ruphus Chigudu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] military commander who held the position of Brigadier-General. He was declared a national hero when he died and was laid at the [[National Heroes Acre]] on 5 October 2020 .<ref name="herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/brig-gen-chigudu-declared-national-hero/], ''The Herald, Published: 2 October, 2020, Accessed: 2 October, 2020''</ref>

Background

He was born in Rusape District on 11 December 1955. He was married to Vimbai and the couple had three children, two boys and a girl, Kudzai Matthew, Lenin Munashe and Chido Beauty.

Education

He attended Chigudu Primary School between 1962 and 1969, completing Sub A up to Standard 6. He later attended Bernard Mizeki College between 1970 and 1973.

Career

The late freedom fighter was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on April 1, 1981 and was given several responsibilities in the military including army inspections, research and development. He was promoted to the rank of Brig-Gen on 11 June 2020 this year. Brig-Gen Chigudu’s Chimurenga name was Cde Promise Chombo. In 1972 he was arrested for demonstration against the Rhodesian government following death of a senior nationalist in detention at the hands of the colonisers. He joined the liberation struggle under ZANLA forces in 1975 in Mozambique.[2]

Upon completing O level, he moved to Bulawayo where he worked as a plant operator at Rhodox Private Limited in 1974. He later quit his job after being left disgruntled by his employer’s racist policies. In 1976, he left Bulawayo with a group of friends for Salisbury en-route to Mozambique to join the liberation struggle. In Mozambique, he was referred to Chimoio before being redirected to Doroi. He was later transferred to Chindunduma School where he was responsible for teaching young cadres. In February 1977, he was transferred to Tete where he underwent basic military training at Tembwe Base.

In July of the 1977, he was deployed to Tete Province, Chaminuka sector, where he operated under the command of Cde Muchinerepi Mabhunu who was the detachment commander. Through his acts of gallantry and ability, he rose to the rank of platoon commander. In December 1977 he was withdrawn from the front and tasked to lead a contingent of 150 men to Maputo en-route to Romania to train in field artillery. In February 1978, he received his field artillery training at Cincu Training Camp and stayed on until 1979 as an instructor. In 1980, he was moved to Sibiu Artillery School where he underwent a field artillery young officers’ course up to February 1981.





Brig-Gen Chigudu was awarded seven medals during his distinguished military career, including the Independence Medal, Liberation Medal, Service Medal, Long and Exemplary Service Medal, Mozambique Campaign Medal, Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal and the Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

Death

He died on 24 September 2020 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals at the age of 64. He was dognosed with Diabetes in 2001. He was buried at the National Heroes Acre on 5 October 2020.

Trivia

The late Brigadier General Chigudu was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church where he was a Deacon.

Picture Gallery

References