Difference between revisions of "Rusape"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 45:
|Line 45:
==Other information==
==Other information==
|+
|+
'''Rusape''' is a regional centre for an important agricultural region.<br/>
'''Rusape''' is a regional centre for an important agricultural region.<br/>
[[Diana's Vow Cave]] is nearby.<br/>
[[Diana's Vow Cave]] is nearby.<br/>
|Line 53:
|Line 55:
See [[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[St Faith’s Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[St Faith’s Secondary School]]. <br/>
|+
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Cities and Towns]]
[[Category:Cities and Towns]]
Latest revision as of 13:26, 16 February 2022
Rusape
|Population
(2009)
|29,292
Rusape is a Town located in Manicaland Province. It is on the Harare Mutare highway, 90km North West of Mutare. The Harare Beira railway also passes through Rusape. It is almost a city.
Location
Lat/Long: 18°32′12″S 32°07′29″E
Manicaland Province and Makoni District.
Rusape is served by Rusape General Hospital.
History
Also at times Rusapa and Rusapi, the name is derived from Massapa, meaning sandy soil. Thus, it is the place of sandy soil. [1]
First settled 1894.
Chiefs Makoni and Mangwendi attacked the settlers here during the First Chimurenga, and Chief Makoni was captured and executed.
The 1969 Rhodesian census puts the population at 4510 Africans, 611 Europeans, 157 Asians, 8 Coloureds, for a total of 5290.
1982 census gave a population of 8,216.
1992 census gave a population of 13,920
2004 census gave a population of 29,292 people.
2012 census gave a population of 30,316
Other information
Rusape Local Government is Rusape Town Council.
Rusape is a regional centre for an important agricultural region.
Diana's Vow Cave is nearby.
See List of Primary Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Gwindingwi Secondary School, Rusape.
See Kriste Mambo Secondary School.
See St Faith’s Secondary School.
Further Reading
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
- ↑ [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
- ↑ [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"