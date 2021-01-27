Difference between revisions of "Rusape General Hospital"

Speaking at the handover, District Medical Officer Dr. [[Nyafesa]] appreciated the support DAPP was giving the District saying the only way to defeat COVID-19 is when everyone comes together and fights shoulder to shoulder. Project beneficiary, Councilor [[Chingwende]] of Tsanzaguru echoed the same sentiments saying the DAPP interventions have positively impacted the lives of people in the areas

In '''December 2020''', DAPP Zimbabwe handed over a fully equipped Ambulance to Rusape General Hospital, under the Danish Emergency Relief Fund (DERF). to contribute towards containing the spread of COVID-19 in Makoni District of Manicaland province.

It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].

Rusape General Hospital is a hospital in Rusape, Manicaland Province.

It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

7 Nyabadza Avenue, Rusape

Tel: +263 25 2052363, (025) 2022321

Cell:

Email:

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Rusape-General-Hospital-289516734517478/



Offers / Events

In December 2020, DAPP Zimbabwe handed over a fully equipped Ambulance to Rusape General Hospital, under the Danish Emergency Relief Fund (DERF). to contribute towards containing the spread of COVID-19 in Makoni District of Manicaland province.

Speaking at the handover, District Medical Officer Dr. Nyafesa appreciated the support DAPP was giving the District saying the only way to defeat COVID-19 is when everyone comes together and fights shoulder to shoulder. Project beneficiary, Councilor Chingwende of Tsanzaguru echoed the same sentiments saying the DAPP interventions have positively impacted the lives of people in the areas

Further Reading