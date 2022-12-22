The '''Rushinga''' Local Government is [[Rushinga RDC]].

* [[Gilbert Chigunha]] of MDC–N with 256 votes or 1.00 percent,

* [[Tobias Tapera]] of MDC–T with 760 votes or 2.98 percent,

* [[Wonder Mashange]] of Zanu PF with 24 464 votes or 96.01 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Rushinga''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Michael Chin'ono]] of UP with 439 votes.

* [[Joel Mugariri]] of MDC with 2 438 votes,

* [[Lazarus Dokora]] of Zanu PF with 20 027 votes,

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Rushinga''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Rushinga''' returned to [[Parliament]]"

'''Rushinga''' district has a population of 67 134. <ref name="zim"/> '''Rushinga''' comprises rural areas Nyamatikiti, Rushinga, Chimhanda and Rusambo. These are growth points including the town centre of Rushinga itself. Agriculture is the main activity, producing crops such as maize and cotton. Another source of livelihood is selling fish imported from the neighbouring Mozambique. <br/>

References