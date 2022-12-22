Pindula

Rushinga, capital of Rushinga District, is in Mashonaland Central Province.

Population

Rushinga district has a population of 67 134. [1] Rushinga comprises rural areas Nyamatikiti, Rushinga, Chimhanda and Rusambo. These are growth points including the town centre of Rushinga itself. Agriculture is the main activity, producing crops such as maize and cotton. Another source of livelihood is selling fish imported from the neighbouring Mozambique.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Rushinga returned to Parliament"

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Rushinga returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Rushinga returned to Parliament:

Total 25 480 votes


The Rushinga Local Government is Rushinga RDC.

References

  1. Cite error: Invalid <ref> tag; no text was provided for refs named zim
