Russell Goreraza is the son of Zimbabwe's former first lady Grace Mugabe and stepson of the former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe. Goreraza is Grace's son from a previous marriage to Stanley Goreraza, an air force pilot now working as a diplomat. Russell has been in the public light for a number of controversies which include allegedly grabbing mines, grabbing houses. He was also convicted of culpable homicide, for which he paid an $800 fine after he had killed an unidentified man in a road traffic accident

Background

Russel Goreraza was married to Gladys Chiedza Chiwaya and the two have a child together.[1] Russell did his secondary education at Kutama College in Zvimba. He did all six years of high school at Kutama, where he was in Champagnat House.

Trivia

On 5 June 2015, Goreraza was convicted of culpable homicide after he hit and killed a man with his car on 23 February 2015 in Harare. Aged 31 at the time, Goreraza told the court that: “I regret and want to apologize for the incident.” He was fined US $800.[2]





Purchase of 2 Rolls-Royce cars for 70 million rand

In September 2017, Russell spent R70 million (approx USD 5.3) on a Rolls-Royces Ghost (four-door) and a Rolls Royce Dawn (convertible). The move was criticised by many for the flagrant display of wealth when the country was suffering from massive shortages of cash and foreign currency. Ordinary Zimbabweans were receiving a maximum of $50, mainly in bond notes and bond coins after spending hours in the queue.

