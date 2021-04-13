Pindula

Russell Goreraza
Picture of Russell Goreraza
Russell Goreraza
BornRussell Goreraza
ResidenceHarare
NationalityZimbabwe
CitizenshipZimbabwe
EducationKutama College
Alma materAfrica University
Occupation
  • Businessman
  • Miner
Known forFormer First Lady's son
Home townMufakose
Spouse(s)Gladys Chiedza Chiwaya (former wife)
Parent(s)Grace Mugabe, Stanley Goreraza (biological father), Robert Mugabe (step father)

Russell Goreraza is the son of Zimbabwe's former first lady Grace Mugabe and stepson of the former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe. Goreraza is Grace's son from a previous marriage to Stanley Goreraza, an air force pilot now working as a diplomat. Russell has been in the public light for a number of controversies which include allegedly grabbing mines, grabbing houses. He was also convicted of culpable homicide, for which he paid an $800 fine after he had killed an unidentified man in a road traffic accident

Background

Russel Goreraza was married to Gladys Chiedza Chiwaya and the two have a child together.[1] Russell did his secondary education at Kutama College in Zvimba. He did all six years of high school at Kutama, where he was in Champagnat House.

Trivia

On 5 June 2015, Goreraza was convicted of culpable homicide after he hit and killed a man with his car on 23 February 2015 in Harare. Aged 31 at the time, Goreraza told the court that: “I regret and want to apologize for the incident.” He was fined US $800.[2]


Purchase of 2 Rolls-Royce cars for 70 million rand

In September 2017, Russell spent R70 million (approx USD 5.3) on a Rolls-Royces Ghost (four-door) and a Rolls Royce Dawn (convertible). The move was criticised by many for the flagrant display of wealth when the country was suffering from massive shortages of cash and foreign currency. Ordinary Zimbabweans were receiving a maximum of $50, mainly in bond notes and bond coins after spending hours in the queue.

References

  1. Charles Laiton, Grace’s son misrepresents facts before court, Newsday, Published: 22 Jun 2015, Retrieved: 22 Jun 2015
  2. Grace’s son convicted of culpable homicide, New Zimbabwe, Published:5 June 2015, Retrieved:5 June 2015,


