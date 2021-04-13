The four were asked not to plead when they appeared before a Concession Magistrate who deferred the matter to April 13, 2021 for bail ruling.<ref name="ZL"/>

Russell did his secondary education at Kutama College in Zvimba. He did all six years of high school at Kutama, where he was in Champagnat House.

Background

Divorce

Russel Goreraza was married to Gladys Chiedza Chiwaya.[1]

Children

Russell Goreraza has a child from his previous marriage with his ex-wife Gladys Chiwaya.[1]

Education

Russell did his secondary education at Kutama College in Zvimba. He did all six years of high school at Kutama, where he was in Champagnat House.

Trivia

On 5 June 2015, Goreraza was convicted of culpable homicide after he hit and killed a man with his car on 23 February 2015 in Harare. Aged 31 at the time, Goreraza told the court that: “I regret and want to apologize for the incident.” He was fined US $800.[2]





Purchase of 2 Rolls-Royce cars for 70 million rand

In September 2017, Russell spent R70 million (approx USD 5.3) on a Rolls-Royces Ghost (four-door) and a Rolls Royce Dawn (convertible). The move was criticised by many for the flagrant display of wealth when the country was suffering from massive shortages of cash and foreign currency. Ordinary Zimbabweans were receiving a maximum of $50, mainly in bond notes and bond coins after spending hours in the queue.

Arrest

Goreraza was arrested for stealing mining equipment. He was arrested after police intercepted a truck carrying mining equipment on April 10, 2021. The three occupants of the truck – Paul Sithole, Aaron Muchenje, and Trymore Madzitire, allegedly implicated Goreraza.[3]

Trial

In April 2021, Goreraza appeared in court alongside the three who implicated him. Goreraza allegedly sent Muchenje, Madzitire and Sithole to a mining site where Tian Bao Mineral Industry (Pvt) Ltd is carrying out mining activities with orders to “dismantle the processing plant”. The mining site is inside Smithfield Farm owned by the Mugabes.

The accused arrived shortly before 7AM and proceeded to load a gold smelter, ball mill, electric motor, 200 ball mill metal balls, 50 ball mill liners, 20 slay pumps, and 15 angle iron bars into a Mercedes Benz truck using a crane. The “stolen” equipment was valued by the National Prosecuting Authority at US$130,000.

The four were asked not to plead when they appeared before a Concession Magistrate who deferred the matter to April 13, 2021 for bail ruling.[3]

