Rusunguko High School is near Bromley, in Mashonaland East Province.
Location
(November 2021)
Address: P Bag 61, Bromley
Telephone: 0712875992-Head, 0712875991-Deputy.
Cell:
Email: rusunungukohighschool.org
Web: https://www.facebook.com/rhsbromley, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/rhsbromley
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
