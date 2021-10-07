Difference between revisions of "Rusununguko High School"
Rusununguko High School is near Bromley, Mashonaland East Province.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: P. Bag 61, Bromley.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email: rusunungukohighschool.org
Web:
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Rusununguko High School at 46th, with a 74.41% pass rate.
Events
Associations
Other information
Further Reading
