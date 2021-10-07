(No difference)

Rusununguko High School is near Bromley, Mashonaland East Province.

Location

(September 2021)

Address: P. Bag 61, Bromley.

Telephone:

Cell:

Email: rusunungukohighschool.org

Web:



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Rusununguko High School at 46th, with a 74.41% pass rate.

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

