|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe

|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe

==Further Reading==

==Further Reading==

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

[[Rusununguko Secondary School]] is a different school in Shurugwi District.

'''Rusununguko High School''' is near [[Bromley]] , [[Goromonzi]] district , [[Mashonaland East Province]].

'''Rusununguko High School''' is near [[Bromley]], [[Mashonaland East Province]].

Rusununguko High School is near Bromley, Goromonzi district, Mashonaland East Province.

Rusununguko Secondary School is a different school in Shurugwi District.



See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: Blue Water Farm, Bromley-Melfort Loop Rd, P. Bag 61, P.O. Box 2021, Bromley, Goromonzi district.

Telephone: 073-22792

Cell:

Email: rusunungukohighschool.org

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/rhsbromley/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Rusununguko High School at 46th, with a 74.41% pass rate.

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information