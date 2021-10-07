Difference between revisions of "Rusununguko High School"
(Created page with "'''Rusununguko High School''' is near Bromley, Mashonaland East Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe...")
Revision as of 10:14, 7 October 2021
Rusununguko High School is near Bromley, Goromonzi district, Mashonaland East Province.
Rusununguko Secondary School is a different school in Shurugwi District.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Blue Water Farm, Bromley-Melfort Loop Rd, P. Bag 61, P.O. Box 2021, Bromley, Goromonzi district.
Telephone: 073-22792
Cell:
Email: rusunungukohighschool.org
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/rhsbromley/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Rusununguko High School at 46th, with a 74.41% pass rate.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.