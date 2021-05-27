Rutendo Chifamba is a Zimbabwean born model based in Australia.

Background

She was two years old when she emigrated with her family to Australia. She grew up in Port Pirie before moving to Adelaide for her studies.[1]

Education

CHifamba studied law at the University of Western Australia.[2]

Career

In 2018 Chifamba was a National Finalist for Miss Universe Australia. In 2021, she was crowned Miss Universe Western Australia.