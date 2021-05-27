Difference between revisions of "Rutendo Chifamba"
Revision as of 17:10, 27 May 2021
Rutendo Chifamba is a Zimbabwean born model based in Australia.
Background
She was two years old when she emigrated with her family to Australia. She grew up in Port Pirie before moving to Adelaide for her studies.[1]
Education
CHifamba studied law at the University of Western Australia.[2]
Career
In 2018 Chifamba was a National Finalist for Miss Universe Australia. In 2021, she was crowned Miss Universe Western Australia.
References
