In 2018 Chifamba was a National Finalist for Miss Universe Australia. In 2021, she was crowned Miss Universe Western Australia.

'''Tertiary:''' studied law at the University of Western Australia.<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/rutendo-chifamba-6b77961b5/?originalSubdomain=au Rutendo Chifamba], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>

She was two years old when she emigrated with her family to Australia. She grew up in Port Pirie before moving to Adelaide for her studies.<ref name="AC">Antimo Iannella, [https://www.adelaidenow.com.au/entertainment/confidential/rutendo-chifamba-in-bid-to-be-first-black-woman-crowned-miss-universe-australia/news-story/f7b883e7e788bc0bb0546faae58b3f5b Rutendo Chifamba in bid to be first black woman crowned Miss Universe Australia], ''Adelaide Confidential'', Published: April 19, 2018, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>

Rutendo Chifamba is a Zimbabwean born model based in Australia.

Personal Details

She was two years old when she emigrated with her family to Australia. She grew up in Port Pirie before moving to Adelaide for her studies.[1]

School / Education

Tertiary: studied law at the University of Western Australia.[2]

Service/Career

In 2018, Chifamba was a National Finalist for Miss Universe Australia. In 2021, she was crowned Miss Universe Western Australia.

Pictures

Miss Universe Western Australia contestants

Rutendo Chifamba (left) speaking

Rutendo Chifamba Miss Universe Western Australia