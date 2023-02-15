Difference between revisions of "Rutendo Chifamba"
[[File:Miss Rutendo Chafamba.jpg|thumb|Rutendo Chifamba posing]]'''Rutendo Chifamba''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born model based in Australia.
She was two years old when she emigrated with her family to Australia. She grew up in Port Pirie before moving to Adelaide for her studies.<ref name="AC">Antimo Iannella, [https://www.adelaidenow.com.au/entertainment/confidential/rutendo-chifamba-in-bid-to-be-first-black-woman-crowned-miss-universe-australia/news-story/f7b883e7e788bc0bb0546faae58b3f5b Rutendo Chifamba in bid to be first black woman crowned Miss Universe Australia], ''Adelaide Confidential'', Published: April 19, 2018, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>
studied law at the University of Western Australia.<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/rutendo-chifamba-6b77961b5/?originalSubdomain=au Rutendo Chifamba], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>
In 2018Chifambawas a National Finalist for Miss Universe Australia. In 2021, she was crowned Miss Universe Western Australia.
==Pictures==
[[Category:Zimbabweans in the Diaspora]]
Latest revision as of 09:06, 15 February 2023
Rutendo Chifamba is a Zimbabwean born model based in Australia.
Personal Details
She was two years old when she emigrated with her family to Australia. She grew up in Port Pirie before moving to Adelaide for her studies.[1]
School / Education
Tertiary: studied law at the University of Western Australia.[2]
Service/Career
In 2018, Chifamba was a National Finalist for Miss Universe Australia. In 2021, she was crowned Miss Universe Western Australia.
Pictures
References
- ↑ Antimo Iannella, Rutendo Chifamba in bid to be first black woman crowned Miss Universe Australia, Adelaide Confidential, Published: April 19, 2018, Retrieved: May 27, 2021
- ↑ Rutendo Chifamba, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 27, 2021