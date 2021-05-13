Difference between revisions of "Rutendo Government Secondary School"
Rutendo Government Secondary School is in Redcliff, south of Kwe kwe, Midlands Province.
Location
Address: BOX 140, Kwekwe.
Telephone: 055-68484, 055 63107, 055 68305, 055 68304.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.