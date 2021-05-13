Difference between revisions of "Rutendo Government Secondary School"

Pindula

Rutendo Government Secondary School is in [[Redcliff]], south of [[Kwe kwe]], [[Midlands Province]].  
Rutendo Government Secondary School is in [[Redcliff]], south of [[Kwekwe]], [[Midlands Province]].  
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
 
==Location==
'''Address''': BOX 140, Kwekwe. <br/>
'''Address''': BOX 140, [[Kwekwe]]. <br/>
 
'''Telephone''': 055-68484, 055 63107, 055 68305, 055 68304. <br/>
 
'''Telephone''': 055-68484, 055 63107, 055 68305, 055 68304. <br/>
 
'''Cell''': <br/>
 
'''Cell''': <br/>

Rutendo Government Secondary School is in Redcliff, south of Kwekwe, Midlands Province.

Location

Address: BOX 140, Kwekwe.
Telephone: 055-68484, 055 63107, 055 68305, 055 68304.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

