Difference between revisions of "Rutendo Government Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Rutendo Government Secondary School is in Redcliff, south of Kwe kwe, Midlands Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Rutendo Government Secondary School is in [[Redcliff]], south of [[
|+
Rutendo Government Secondary School is in [[Redcliff]], south of [[]], [[Midlands Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
==Location==
==Location==
|−
'''Address''': BOX 140, Kwekwe. <br/>
|+
'''Address''': BOX 140, Kwekwe. <br/>
'''Telephone''': 055-68484, 055 63107, 055 68305, 055 68304. <br/>
'''Telephone''': 055-68484, 055 63107, 055 68305, 055 68304. <br/>
'''Cell''': <br/>
'''Cell''': <br/>
Latest revision as of 10:38, 13 May 2021
Rutendo Government Secondary School is in Redcliff, south of Kwekwe, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.
Location
Address: BOX 140, Kwekwe.
Telephone: 055-68484, 055 63107, 055 68305, 055 68304.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.