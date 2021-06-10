Difference between revisions of "Rutenga"
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
Rutenga is where the Maputo railway line joins the Gweru Beitbridge line. It is also on the Masvingo Beitbridge highway, 150km south of Masvingo. The area is used for cattle ranching.
Location
Lat/Long: 21°15′S 30°44′E It is in Masvingo Province, Mwenezi District.
History
Rutenga is an irrigation enclave that uses water from Manyuchi Dam to irrigate sugar estates.
Other information
See Sacred Heart High( Rutenga High) School.