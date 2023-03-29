Difference between revisions of "Ruth Labode"
'''Ruth Labode''' is a Zimbabwean politician who is the Member of Parliament for [[Matabeleland North]]. is the current Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairwoman on Health and Child Care
== Background ==
Ruth Labode
Ruth Mafoko Labode
December 21, 1958
Rusape
Background
Ruth Mafoko Labode was born on 21 December 1958 in Rusape.
Education
Ruth Labode attended school at Blue Gum Lame Primary School.
Political career
- Labode was a general medical officer 1986 in Kadoma,
- District Medical Officer 1988 in Kadoma,
- Deputy Medical Superintendent 1989 at United Bulawayo Hospitals,
- Clinical Medical Officer 1991 City of Bulawayo,
- Provincial Medical Director 1993 Mat North,
- Business person and President of Matabeleland Chamber of CZI
- Parliamentary Portfolio Chairwoman on health
- Member of the Country Coordination Mechanism CCM for the Global Fund