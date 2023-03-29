'''Ruth Labode''' is a Zimbabwean politician who is the Member of Parliament for [[Matabeleland North]]. She is the current Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairwoman on Health and Child Care

Background

Ruth Mafoko Labode was born on 21 December 1958 in Rusape.





Education

Ruth Labode attended school at Blue Gum Lame Primary School.

Political career