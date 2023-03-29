Difference between revisions of "Ruth Labode"
'''Ruth Labode''' is a Member of Parliament for [[Matabeleland North]]. She is the current Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairwoman on Health and Child Care
21 December 1958in [[Rusape]].
Latest revision as of 16:40, 29 March 2023
|Ruth Labode
Ruth Labode
|Born
|Ruth Mafoko Labode
December 21, 1958
Rusape
|Occupation
Ruth Mafoko Labode is a Member of Parliament for Matabeleland North. She is the current Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairwoman on Health and Child Care.
Personal
Born: 21 December 1958 in Rusape.
School/Education
Primary: Blue Gum Lane Primary School.
Service/Career
- Labode was a general medical officer 1986 in Kadoma,
- District Medical Officer 1988 in Kadoma,
- Deputy Medical Superintendent 1989 at United Bulawayo Hospitals,
- Clinical Medical Officer 1991 City of Bulawayo,
- Provincial Medical Director 1993 Mat North,
- Business person and President of Matabeleland Chamber of CZI
- Parliamentary Portfolio Chairwoman on health
- Member of the Country Coordination Mechanism CCM for the Global Fund