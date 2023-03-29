Pindula

'''Ruth Labode''' is a Zimbabwean politician who is the Member of Parliament for [[Matabeleland North]]. She is the current Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairwoman on Health and Child Care  
'''Ruth Mafoko Labode''' is a Member of Parliament for [[Matabeleland North]]. She is the current Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairwoman on Health and Child Care.
  
== Background ==
==Personal==
Ruth Mafoko Labode was born on 21 December 1958 in [[Rusape]].
'''Born:''' '''21 December 1958''' in [[Rusape]].
  
==Service/Career ==
[[Category:Politician]]
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]

Ruth Labode
Ruth Mafoko Labode, Zimbabwean politician, Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T), Matabeleland North
Ruth Labode
BornRuth Mafoko Labode
(1958-12-21)December 21, 1958
Rusape
Occupation
  • Politician


Ruth Mafoko Labode is a Member of Parliament for Matabeleland North. She is the current Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairwoman on Health and Child Care.

Personal

Born: 21 December 1958 in Rusape.

School/Education

Primary: Blue Gum Lane Primary School.

Service/Career

  • Labode was a general medical officer 1986 in Kadoma,
  • District Medical Officer 1988 in Kadoma,
  • Deputy Medical Superintendent 1989 at United Bulawayo Hospitals,
  • Clinical Medical Officer 1991 City of Bulawayo,
  • Provincial Medical Director 1993 Mat North,
  • Business person and President of Matabeleland Chamber of CZI
  • Parliamentary Portfolio Chairwoman on health
  • Member of the Country Coordination Mechanism CCM for the Global Fund
