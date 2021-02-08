Difference between revisions of "Ruth Mavhungu Maboyi"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Ruth Mavhungu Maboyi''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. She was elected member of Parliament for Beitbridge West Consti...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 17:57, 8 February 2021
Ruth Mavhungu Maboyi is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. She was elected member of Parliament for Beitbridge West Constituency in the 2018 Harmonised Elections. On 8 February 2018, she was appointed Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.
Education
She has a B.A. Education and Administration, M.A. in Public Administration and M.A. in International Relations and Diplomacy.[1]
References
- ↑ Lovemore, Full Text: President Mnangagwa Appoints 6 Ministers & Deputy Ministers, Pindula News, Published: February 8, 2021, Retrieved: February 8, 2021