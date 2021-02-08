Ruth Mavhungu Maboyi is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. She was elected member of Parliament for Beitbridge West Constituency in the 2018 Harmonised Elections. On 8 February 2018, she was appointed Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Education

She has a B.A. Education and Administration, M.A. in Public Administration and M.A. in International Relations and Diplomacy.[1]