Revision as of 18:12, 8 February 2021
Ruth Mavhungu Maboyi is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. She was elected member of Parliament for Beitbridge West Constituency in the 2018 Harmonised Elections. On 8 February 2018, she was appointed Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.
Age
Ruth Mavhungu Maboyi was born on 24 September 1957.[1]
Husband
She is the wife of Zimbabwe's former Ambassador to Egypt Aaron Maboyi Ncube.[1]
She learnt at Tongwe from 1963 to 1970, Zezani Mission from 1970 to 1973 and did her secondary education at Victory Camp School in Zambia from 1976 to 1978.
Mavhungu Maboyi holds a BED Management from the University of Zimbabwe and a Masters in Public Administration from the American University in Cairo. She is also a holder of a Masters in Public Relations and Diplomacy from WIC.[1]
She has a B.A. Education and Administration, M.A. in Public Administration and M.A. in International Relations and Diplomacy.[2]
Career
She was first elected to the National Assembly in 2013.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 HON MABOYI RUTH MAVHUNGU, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
- ↑ Lovemore, Full Text: President Mnangagwa Appoints 6 Ministers & Deputy Ministers, Pindula News, Published: February 8, 2021, Retrieved: February 8, 2021