Ruvheneko returned to the limelight on 9 January 2017, when she had an exclusive interview with [[Stunner]] who was going through domestic issues with then-wife [[Olinda Chapel]] over [[Dyonne Tafirenyika ]].

Ruvheneko returned to the limelight on 9 January 2017, when she had an exclusive interview with [[Stunner]] who was going through domestic issues with then-wife [[Olinda Chapel]] over [[ Cyclone Dyonne]].

In November 2016, Ruvheneko resigned from ZiFM Stereo,as she cited that it was a frustrating workplace hence she had to leave. Earlier in the year, she had clashed with her employer after she suggested on Twitter that a guest had been imposed on her talk show program where she was interviewing [[Evan Mawarire]].

In November 2016, Ruvheneko resigned from ZiFM Stereo,as she cited that it was a frustrating workplace hence she had to leave. Earlier in the year, she had clashed with her employer after she suggested on Twitter that a guest had been imposed on her talk show program where she was interviewing [[Evan Mawarire]].

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa is a Zimbabwean radio personality, Master of Ceremony (MC) and a youth activist known mostly for her hard-hitting interviews with guests on her former radio show with ZiFM Stereo. Ruvheneko hosted her own self-titled show on YouTube which resumed in June 2019.

She is also former ZiFM Stereo Programming Manager. She briefly worked for Zimpapers as Projects Manager for the company's Radio Broadcasting Division, a stint she later referred to as a mistake as she had chosen "security over destiny".

In her career, she has interviewed both local, international business, political and entertainment leaders. Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa is the daughter of politician and medical doctor, David Parirenyatwa and the grandchild of liberation war hero Tichafa Parirenyatwa.

Background

Ruvheneko is the daughter of David Parirenyatwa and Choice Parirenyatwa. She is the sixth child in a family of seven.[1]

Age

Ruvheneko was born on 15 September 1988.[1]

Education

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media, Writing and Political Science at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in South Africa.[2] She also successfully completed her Diploma in Marketing at the same university.[2]

Divorce

Ruvheneko filed for divorce through the High Court stating that she had not been living with her husband Basil Mafara since 2016.

She told the court that she and her estranged husband had lost love for each other and there were no prospects of reconciliation. The two married out of community of property in Harare on the 19th of April 2014. The two did not have any children together.[3]

Broadcasting Career

Ruvheneko claims that she launched her career whilst she was a student at UCT. She joined the university's radio station when she was in her second year as the Current Affairs Talk Show host.[4] From then onwards, Ruvheneko began to rise from obscurity. In November 2013, she was nominated to participate in the Africa Leadership Project which was to be launched in 2014 together with Psychology Maziwisa, Tawanda Mutyebere and Carl Joshua Ncube amongst other prominent Zimbabweans under 40.[5] She was the MC at the Miss Zimbabwe 2014 pageant.[4]

In November 2016, Ruvheneko resigned from ZiFM Stereo,as she cited that it was a frustrating workplace hence she had to leave. Earlier in the year, she had clashed with her employer after she suggested on Twitter that a guest had been imposed on her talk show program where she was interviewing Evan Mawarire.

Ruvheneko returned to the limelight on 9 January 2017, when she had an exclusive interview with Stunner who was going through domestic issues with then-wife Olinda Chapel over Dyonne Tafirenyika.

Youth Activism

Ruvheneko is the Deputy Chairperson of the Harare Youth Council, an organisation which advances the plight of youths in Zimbabwe.[2] Ruvheneko dismissed the allegation that she has been tyrannised by her father in as far as her political affiliation is concerned.[1]

Train Accident

On 21 March 2014, Ruvheneko was involved in an accident along Chiremba Road when a train which was coming from Mutare rammed into her car.[6] Fortunately enough, she did not sustain any injuries.[6]

Alleged Elections Campaign

In February 2018, it was alleged that Ruvheneko was campaigning for a Harare East Parliament Seat as a candidate for the National People’s Party (NPP) which is led by former Vice President Joice Mujuru. She, however, dismissed the claims.

I have come across a campaign poster on social media which falsely alleges that I am running for the position of Member of Parliament for the Harare East constituency under the National People’s Party. It is fake news. I categorically state that I do not work with or for the NPP and that I am not running for any political seat in the 2018 election. I have spoken to the NPP’s secretary general, Mr Gift Nyandoro, who reassured me that the hoax did not originate with them. If and when I am running for public office, it will not be a debate about whether or not it is true because I will announce my candidacy clearly through my own and other official channels. Sadly, we may never know who did this, but I have my suspicions. Either way, it is untrue and no one should continue to spread this lie.

Defamation Lawsuit

In March 2018 Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairman, Tafadzwa Musarara appeared before the High Court of Zimbabwe seeking for Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa's arrest. It was reported that in 2016, Parirenyatwa wrote on her twitter that she had not invited Musarara to her show when she interviewed Evan Mawarire. The public then attacked Musarara who then applied for a defamation lawsuit. It was reported that Parirenyatwa pleaded with Masarira and promised him a public apology and the two signed a deed of settlement. Parirenyatwa, however, did not hold up her end of the bargain. Businessman Wants Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa Arrested For Not Apologising

Trivia

Parirenyatwa Hospital (the largest in Harare) is named after her grandfather, Zimbabwe's liberation war hero Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa.

She ranked 23 amongst the 100 chosen, most Influential People in Zimbabwe under 40 in 2014. [2]

She is also a businesswoman and she owns a shop which is situated at the Harare International Airport.[2]





Photo Gallery