Ruvimbo Mucherera

Ruvimbo Tracy Elizabeth Mucherera is a US-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Finnish Naisten Liiga outfit KuPS as a forward.

Background

She is the daughter of Tapiwa and Bertha Mucherera who are natives of Zimbabwe and hold Doctor of Philosophy degrees. Ruvimbo has a sister studying in the medical field, a brother who is a firefighter and a younger sister who is a dancer.[1]

Age

She was born in October 1996 in Denver, Colorado.[1]

Education

Ruvimbo Mucherera attended Hagerty High School before proceeding to the University of North Carolina.[1]

Career

She started out her footballing career at the University of North Carolina before signing her first professional contract with Gintra in the summer of 2020.

On December 31, 2020, it was reported that Mucherera had joined KuPS for a one-year deal, beginning in January 2021. Whilst at Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas she managed to play in the Women's Champions League.[2]