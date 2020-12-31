On December 31, 2020, it was reported that Mucherera had joined KuPS for a one-year deal, beginning in January 2021. Whilst at Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas she managed to play in the Women's Champions League.<ref name="Goal"> Samuel Ahmadu, [https://www.goal.com/en/news/ruvimbo-mucherera-zimbabwean-forward-joins-kups-in-finland/17562g6w2rjz41g173zbsz6kdz Ruvimbo Mucherera: Zimbabwean forward joins KuPS in Finland], ''goal.com'', Published: December 31, 2020, Retrieved: December 31, 2020</ref>

On December 31, 2020, it was reported that Mucherera had joined KuPS for a one-year deal, beginning in January 2021. Whilst at Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas she managed to play in the Women's Champions League.<ref name="Goal"> Samuel Ahmadu, [https://www.goal.com/en/news/ruvimbo-mucherera-zimbabwean-forward-joins-kups-in-finland/17562g6w2rjz41g173zbsz6kdz Ruvimbo Mucherera: Zimbabwean forward joins KuPS in Finland], ''goal.com'', Published: December 31, 2020, Retrieved: December 31, 2020</ref>

She was part of the women's soccer team at the University of North Carolina before signing her first professional contract with Gintra in the summer of 2020.

Ruvimbo started playing soccer at the age of four on a boys’ team in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a Top Drawer Soccer four-star recruit and ranked among Top 150 players in the United States in 2012. During her youth career , Ruvimbo played on eight different club teams and was a five-year member of Florida Kraze/Krush club team in Orlando coached by Hue Menzies and Joey Avalon. She was the top goal scorer at the 2015 USYS National League girls tournament in North Carolina with 10 goals.<ref name="Rams"/>

She started out her footballing career at the University of North Carolina before signing her first professional contract with Gintra in the summer of 2020.

Ruvimbo Mucherera attended Hagerty High School before proceeding to the University of North Carolina.<ref name="UC "/> Whilst at Hagerty she was the four-year member of the school team coached by Angie Densberger and Rodney Kennedy. She was selected in the first-team All-Seminole County Athletic Conference from 2012-15 and three times into the All-Central Florida first-team. She was the 2014-15 Bright House girls soccer player of the year for Seminole County. She led her high school team to three district crowns and one regional title. Ruvimbo also led her high school team in assists as a freshman and senior. Mucherera holds Hagerty’s all-time goal scoring record with 94, including 29 tallies her from her freshman year.<ref name="Rams "/>

She was born on 5 October 1996 in Denver, Colorado.<ref name="UC"/ ><ref name="Rams">[http://www.nmnathletics.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=3350&ATCLID=211155753 RU MUCHERERA], ''The Rams Club'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 31, 2020</ref >

Ruvimbo Mucherera

Ruvimbo Tracy Elizabeth Mucherera is a US-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Finnish Naisten Liiga outfit KuPS as a forward.

Background

She is the daughter of Tapiwa and Bertha Mucherera who are natives of Zimbabwe and hold Doctor of Philosophy degrees. Ruvimbo has a sister studying in the medical field, a brother who is a firefighter and a younger sister who is a dancer.[1]

Age

She was born on 5 October 1996 in Denver, Colorado.[1][2]

Education

Ruvimbo Mucherera attended Hagerty High School before proceeding to the University of North Carolina.[1] Whilst at Hagerty she was the four-year member of the school team coached by Angie Densberger and Rodney Kennedy. She was selected in the first-team All-Seminole County Athletic Conference from 2012-15 and three times into the All-Central Florida first-team. She was the 2014-15 Bright House girls soccer player of the year for Seminole County. She led her high school team to three district crowns and one regional title. Ruvimbo also led her high school team in assists as a freshman and senior. Mucherera holds Hagerty’s all-time goal scoring record with 94, including 29 tallies her from her freshman year.[2]

Career

Ruvimbo started playing soccer at the age of four on a boys’ team in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a Top Drawer Soccer four-star recruit and ranked among Top 150 players in the United States in 2012. During her youth career, Ruvimbo played on eight different club teams and was a five-year member of Florida Kraze/Krush club team in Orlando coached by Hue Menzies and Joey Avalon. She was the top goal scorer at the 2015 USYS National League girls tournament in North Carolina with 10 goals.[2]

She was part of the women's soccer team at the University of North Carolina before signing her first professional contract with Gintra in the summer of 2020.

On December 31, 2020, it was reported that Mucherera had joined KuPS for a one-year deal, beginning in January 2021. Whilst at Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas she managed to play in the Women's Champions League.[3]