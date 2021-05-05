Difference between revisions of "Ruwa"

In 1994, the Ariel School in Ruwa was the site of a sighting of a landed UFO. Some of the approximately 60 students involved in the sighting also reported that a "strange being" communicated with them. According to the students, interviewed in groups by '''[[John E. Mack]]''', they were warned to take care of the environment.

The Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre, just outside the town, was established in 1981 for the rehabilitation of disabled ex-combatants .

It serves as a small administrative and trading centre for the surrounding mixed farming area. In recent years it has grown rapidly and has become a popular area for people moving out of Harare.

'''Ruwa''' is 22 km south- east of [[Harare]] on the main [[ Harare- Mutare highway ]] and railway line.

'''Ruwa''' is just east of [[Harare]] on the highway to [[Mutare]].







Ruwa is a district in Mashonaland East Province.

Location

Ruwa is 22 km south-east of Harare on the main Harare-Mutare highway and railway line.

It serves as a small administrative and trading centre for the surrounding mixed farming area. In recent years it has grown rapidly and has become a popular area for people moving out of Harare.

The Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre, just outside the town, was established in 1981 for the rehabilitation of disabled ex-combatants.

History

In 1994, the Ariel School in Ruwa was the site of a sighting of a landed UFO. Some of the approximately 60 students involved in the sighting also reported that a "strange being" communicated with them. According to the students, interviewed in groups by John E. Mack, they were warned to take care of the environment.

Other information

Ruwa local government is Ruwa Local Board.