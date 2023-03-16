Difference between revisions of "Ruwa"
Ruwa
Ruwa is a district in Mashonaland East Province.
Location
Ruwa is 22 km south-east of Harare on the main Harare - Mutare highway and railway line.
It serves as a small administrative and trading centre for the surrounding mixed farming area. In recent years it has grown rapidly and has become a popular area for people moving out of Harare.
The Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre, just outside the town, was established in 1981 for the rehabilitation of disabled ex-combatants.
History
In 1994, the Ariel School in Ruwa was the site of a sighting of a landed UFO. Some of the approximately 60 students involved in the sighting also reported that a "strange being" communicated with them. According to the students, interviewed in groups by John E. Mack, they were warned to take care of the environment.
Ruwa town is home to a large number or plastic and plastic recycling companies. See:
Other information
Ruwa local government is Ruwa Local Board.