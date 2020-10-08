Difference between revisions of "Ruwa"
'''Ruwa''' is a district in [[Mashonaland East Province]].
Ruwa
Ruwa is a district in Mashonaland East Province.
Location
Ruwa is just east of Harare on the highway to Mutare.
History
Other information
Ruwa local government is Ruwa Local Board.