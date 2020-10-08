Difference between revisions of "Ruwa Local Board"

The Ruwa Local Government is Ruwa Local Board. The July 2018 elections returned: ! Ward !! Name !! Party

Ward Name Party
Ward 1 Sengai Masvingise MDC-Alliance
Ward 2 Maxwell Dhambudze MDC-Alliance
Ward 3 Ellen Chingodza MDC-Alliance
Ward 4 Grace Chekecheke MDC-Alliance
Ward 5 Dzikamai Mbira Grademan MDC-Alliance
Ward 6 Kizito Vimbainashe Chivafa MDC-Alliance
Ward 7 Pinias Rabson Mushayavanhu MDC-Alliance
Ward 8 Dera Hamudiwamwe MDC-Alliance
Ward 9 Justice Gukwe MDC-Alliance
