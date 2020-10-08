Difference between revisions of "Ruwa Local Board"
The Ruwa Local Government is Ruwa Local Board. The July 2018 elections returned:
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|Ward 1
|Sengai Masvingise
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 2
|Maxwell Dhambudze
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 3
|Ellen Chingodza
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 4
|Grace Chekecheke
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 5
|Dzikamai Mbira Grademan
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 6
|Kizito Vimbainashe Chivafa
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 7
|Pinias Rabson Mushayavanhu
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 8
|Dera Hamudiwamwe
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 9
|Justice Gukwe
|MDC-Alliance