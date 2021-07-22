Difference between revisions of "Ruwombwe Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Ruwombwe Secondary School''' is on Nyazura, Makoni District, Manicaland Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Scho...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Ruwombwe Secondary School''' is
|+
'''Ruwombwe Secondary School''' is [[Nyazura]], [[Makoni]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Latest revision as of 11:48, 22 July 2021
Ruwombwe Secondary School is in Nyazura, Makoni District, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Magondo Village, Ward 26, Box 95, Nyazura.
Telephone: 025 832 813, 025 83273.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.