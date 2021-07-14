Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ruya High School"

Page Discussion
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Schools [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
+
'''Ruya High School''' (Ruya Adventist High School) is in [[Mt Darwin]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. It was established in '''1972'''.
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address: <br/>
+
'''Address:''' P.O. Box 49, [[Mt Darwin]]. <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 263 (276) 2768. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
+
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
+
'''Email:''' info@ruya.adventist.org. <br/>
Web: <br/>
+
'''Web:''' https://www.adventistyearbook.org/entity?EntityID=32970, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ruyahigh. <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 21: Line 21:
  
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
Student body, number and ages
+
Board of Management (2021):
Staff,
+
* [[Enock Chifamba]] - Chair
 +
* [[Aaron Kutseza]] - Secretary.
 +
 
 +
Headmaster - [[Aaron Kutseza]]
 +
 
 
* courses offered, to what levels.  
 
* courses offered, to what levels.  
 
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 43: Line 46:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Your page title
+
|title=Ruya High School
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland Central,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland Central,O Level
Line 50: Line 53:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 10:33, 14 July 2021

Ruya High School (Ruya Adventist High School) is in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province. It was established in 1972.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: P.O. Box 49, Mt Darwin.
Telephone: 263 (276) 2768.
Cell:
Email: info@ruya.adventist.org.
Web: https://www.adventistyearbook.org/entity?EntityID=32970, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ruyahigh.

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Board of Management (2021):

Headmaster - Aaron Kutseza

  • courses offered, to what levels.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ruya_High_School&oldid=108060"