* courses offered, to what levels.

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Ruya High School''' (Ruya Adventist High School) is in [[Mt Darwin]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]] . It was established in '''1972'''.

Location

Address: P.O. Box 49, Mt Darwin.

Telephone: 263 (276) 2768.

Cell:

Email: info@ruya.adventist.org.

Web: https://www.adventistyearbook.org/entity?EntityID=32970, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ruyahigh.



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Board of Management (2021):

Headmaster - Aaron Kutseza

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

