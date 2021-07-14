Difference between revisions of "Ruya High School"
Latest revision as of 10:33, 14 July 2021
Ruya High School (Ruya Adventist High School) is in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province. It was established in 1972.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: P.O. Box 49, Mt Darwin.
Telephone: 263 (276) 2768.
Cell:
Email: info@ruya.adventist.org.
Web: https://www.adventistyearbook.org/entity?EntityID=32970, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ruyahigh.
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Board of Management (2021):
- Enock Chifamba - Chair
- Aaron Kutseza - Secretary.
Headmaster - Aaron Kutseza
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
