Difference between revisions of "Ruzai Muchaurawa"

In July 2018, Ruzai Muchaurawa was elected to Ward 25 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2231 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Zvimba RDC with 2231 votes, beating Peter Samakura of MDC-Alliance with 605 votes, Tazvitya Brighton Chikomo of ZIPP with 79 votes and Kingstone Landelani of PRC with 55 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

