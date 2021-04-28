After independence, Africans started being admitted into the school but it maintained an elite status, generally accessible to the wealthy.

After independence, Africans started being admitted into the school but it maintained an elite status, generally accessible to the wealthy.

The school was founded by Robert Grinham and Maurice Carver in ''' 1928 ''' as a school for white boys by converting an inn known as Ruzawi Inn to a boarding school.

The school was founded by Robert Grinham and Maurice Carver in 1928 as a school for white boys by converting an inn known as Ruzawi Inn in a boarding school.

'''Ruzawi School''' is a elite primary boarding school. The school was for boys only since founding in ''' 1928 ''' only becoming co-ed in ''' 2003 ''' . The school is located 5km south of [[Marondera]]. It stands in extensive grounds surrounded by many hectares of woodland and eucalyptus plantations and a dam. It serves as a preparatory school for [[Peterhouse]] schools.

'''Ruzawi School''' is a elite primary boarding school. The school was for boys only since founding in 1928 only becoming co-ed in 2003. The school is located 5km south of [[Marondera]]. It stands in extensive grounds surrounded by many hectares of woodland and eucalyptus plantations and a dam. It serves as a preparatory school for [[Peterhouse]] schools.

Ruzawi School is a elite primary boarding school. The school was for boys only since founding in 1928 only becoming co-ed in 2003. The school is located 5km south of Marondera. It stands in extensive grounds surrounded by many hectares of woodland and eucalyptus plantations and a dam. It serves as a preparatory school for Peterhouse schools.

History

Ruzawi Inn was converted into the school

The school was founded by Robert Grinham and Maurice Carver in 1928 as a school for white boys by converting an inn known as Ruzawi Inn to a boarding school.

After independence, Africans started being admitted into the school but it maintained an elite status, generally accessible to the wealthy.

Telephone: +263 279 24104/5 +263 778 283 840

Email: admin@ruzawi.com











