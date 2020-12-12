S.K.M Sibanda is a Zimbabwean lawyer who was the first Ndebele man to be an advocate in the then Rhodesia.

Background

He was the son of a farmer in Plumtree.

Education

Sibanda entered Tshabanda School in the Nata TTL in 1945. In 1948 he went to study at Solusi Mission where he completed his junior certificate in 1955. In 1956 he went to South Africa intending to sit for matric at Adam's College. Unfortunately there was no place for him. He moved from Johannesburg to Durban and spent the greater part of the year doing nothing.

In 1957 he entered Kilnerton Institute in Pretoria and matriculated in 1958. That same year he met friends that made him aim higher than matric. In 1959 he was enrolled for a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Natal but lost the whole year due to illness. He was enrolled again in 1960 and finished his studies in 1962. He enrolled for a law degree but his studies were interrupted by a series of illnesses in 1963, '66 and '68. Against the advice of his doctor, Sibanda finished his studies. Fortunately his determination paid off and when his health improved he transferred his registration to Maritzburg where he finished his law studies in 1970.

In order to raise his university fees he had to study during the day and work at night. He was successful in Rhodesian examinations to be an advocate.

Career

After finishing his law degree in South Africa, he worked with a firm of attorney to complete his articles. He returned to Rhodesia in March 1971.