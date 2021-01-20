Difference between revisions of "SB Moyo Death"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to [[COVID-19]] two days before his death.<ref name="H">[https://twitter.com/mindingthings/status/1351781655447543809 HStv], ''Twitter'', Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 20, 2021</ref>
Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to [[COVID-19]] two days before his death.<ref name="H">[https://twitter.com/mindingthings/status/1351781655447543809 HStv], ''Twitter'', Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 20, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 13:
|Line 16:
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
|−
|−
[[Category:Events]]
[[Category:Events]]
Revision as of 07:00, 20 January 2021
Sibusiso SB Moyo died on 20 January 2021 from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by various media houses.
Details
Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to COVID-19 two days before his death.[1]