Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to [[COVID-19]] two days before his death.<ref name="H">[https://twitter.com/mindingthings/status/1351781655447543809 HStv], ''Twitter'', Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 20, 2021</ref>
 
==References==
<references/>
  
 
SB Moyo

Sibusiso SB Moyo died on 20 January 2021 from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by various media houses.

Details

Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to COVID-19 two days before his death.[1]

References

  1. HStv, Twitter, Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 20, 2021
