Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to [[COVID-19]] two days before his death.<ref name="H">[https://twitter.com/mindingthings/status/1351781655447543809 HStv], ''Twitter'', Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 20, 2021</ref>

SB Moyo

Sibusiso SB Moyo died on 20 January 2021 from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by various media houses.

Details

