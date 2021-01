|description= Sibusiso "SB" Moyo died on 20 January 2021 from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by various media houses.

Sibusiso SB Moyo died on 20 January 2021 from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by various media houses.

Details

Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to COVID-19 two days before his death.[1]

