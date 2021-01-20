Pindula

Difference between revisions of "SB Moyo Death"

Page Discussion
m
Line 1: Line 1:
[[File:Lt-General-Sibusiso-Busi-Moyo.jpg|thumb|SB Moyo]]'''Sibusiso SB Moyo''' died on 20 January 2021 from [[Covid-19]]. His death was confirmed by various media houses.
+
[[File:Lt-General-Sibusiso-Busi-Moyo.jpg|thumb|SB Moyo]]'''[[Sibusiso Moyo | Sibusiso SB Moyo]]''' died on 20 January 2021 from [[Covid-19]]. His death was confirmed by various media houses.
  
 
==Details==
 
==Details==
 
 
Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to [[COVID-19]] two days before his death.<ref name="H">[https://twitter.com/mindingthings/status/1351781655447543809 HStv], ''Twitter'', Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 20, 2021</ref>
 
Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to [[COVID-19]] two days before his death.<ref name="H">[https://twitter.com/mindingthings/status/1351781655447543809 HStv], ''Twitter'', Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 20, 2021</ref>
  
Line 18: Line 17:
  
 
[[Category:Events]]
 
[[Category:Events]]
 +
[[Category:Deaths]]

Revision as of 07:04, 20 January 2021

SB Moyo

Sibusiso SB Moyo died on 20 January 2021 from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by various media houses.

Details

Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to COVID-19 two days before his death.[1]

References

  1. HStv, Twitter, Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 20, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=SB_Moyo_Death&oldid=97576"