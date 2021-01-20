Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to [[COVID-19]] two days before his death.<ref name="H">[https://twitter.com/mindingthings/status/1351781655447543809 HStv], ''Twitter'', Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 20, 2021</ref>

[[File:Lt-General-Sibusiso-Busi-Moyo.jpg|thumb|SB Moyo]]''' [[Sibusiso Moyo | Sibusiso SB Moyo ]] ''' died on 20 January 2021 from [[Covid-19]]. His death was confirmed by various media houses.

Details

Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to COVID-19 two days before his death.[1]

References